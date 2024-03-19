Chicago Bears stadium: Fans in Arlington Heights feel stuck in limbo

Chicago Bears fans in Arlington Heights are in wait-and-see mode as the team now focuses on Chicago instead of the suburban village for the site of its future stadium.

"We’re ready to welcome them, and now it's just back and forth," said Arlington Heights resident Dennis Clint. "Nobody knows what’s going on."

For months, a move to Arlington Heights seemed all but certain for the Bears. The team bought Arlington Park last year for nearly $200 million but hit an obstacle with the property taxes in the form of legal negotiations with local school districts about the value of the site.

Still, the team owns the property in Arlington Heights and has not yet said what it plans to do should the new stadium go up in Chicago. That appeared to be enough of a window for Arlington Heights officials.

Village leaders in the suburb brought forth a new tax proposal this week, though it remains unclear if the Bears would still consider such a move.

"I think whatever the Bears do will likely be the least expected thing, because they tend to just screw everything up," said Arlington Heights resident Tyler Hanson.

"I think they’re trying to see who they can get the best deal from," said Arlington Heights resident Megan, who asked us not to use her last name.

While some residents support building a new stadium in the suburbs, others not so sure about footing the bill.

Village leaders addressed some of those concerns at a board meeting Monday night as the Bears turn its attention back to Chicago.

"The village will only support the development and concept that increases tax revenues for the village above current levels even after factoring in any new costs incurred from the presence of the project," said Village of Arlington Heights Manager Randy Recklaus.

The village manager said the proposal allows the Bears to pay $6.3 million in taxes the first year and $3.6 million in the second year.

"We understand the Bears seeking taxation more in line with comparable properties in the area, but we also are supportive of the school districts' goal of ensuring that these are adequate tax dollars to fund necessary services now and in the future," said Recklaus.

This comes as the village said talks broke down last spring between the Bears and school districts over property taxes and the value of the property.

The Bears released a new statement to NBC Chicago Tuesday afternoon saying, "Our focus is on the City of Chicago project at this time."

In a statement issued Tuesday, High School District 214 said it has "aimed for transparency and fairness in these discussions" and "moving forward, our main concern is ensuring that any students resulting from this development receive the education they deserve."

"In our negotiations with the Bears regarding property taxes during the site's redevelopment, we offered several proposals, including one for five years, that would meet their request for predictable tax payments and the average annual payment of $5 million they have been seeking," Patrick Mogge, director of Community Engagement and Outreach for the high school district, said in a statement. "However, the Bears did not accept these proposals."

"The Board of Review decision on the 2023 assessment, which considers the property's sale price and appraisal reports, strikes a reasonable balance in property valuation at approximately $125 million," the statement continued. "Its role is to treat all taxpayers fairly and consistently, including the Bears."

Arlington Heights business owners said they know the potential economic boost a new stadium could bring, but for now they said they will have to wait and see.

"I can’t worry about something five years down the road that may or may not happen," said Tim Grodek, owner of Peggy Kinnane’s Irish Restaurant & Pub.

Village leaders believe the proposal is fair and sensible but said ultimately the Bears and school districts will have to agree. They’re still awaiting response from both sides.