Chicago Bears Slide Up to No. 2 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Order

Bears slide up to No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft order

And just like that, the Chicago Bears are back at the top.

This past weekend, the Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals, boosting the Bears back up to the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft order after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Broncos win, the #Bears would lock in the No. 2 overall pick going winless down the stretch.



The other piece of good news? The worst the Bears can do as a 4 win team? No. 4 overall. pic.twitter.com/bTWlotUE4j — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 19, 2022

Heading into Week 15, the Broncos had tied the Bears in overall record, surpassing them for the second pick due to their win with the tiebreaker (lower strength of schedule).

Now, the Bears have an outright worse record than the Broncos, giving them the advantage in draft position.

If the Bears lose out the rest of the season, they will retain the No. 2 pick in the draft. With three weeks left to play, the Bears have matchups with the Bills, Lions and Vikings to finish the season.

What's more, if the Bears finish with a 1-2 record in the final three weeks, the worst pick they can obtain is the No. 4 pick in the draft. That's because the Broncos play the Rams, so one of the four-win teams will tack on a fifth win.

From now until late April, expect mock drafts galore for the Bears.

