The Chicago Bears were once again missing a few key players in their practice on Wednesday as they begin preparations to face the Detroit Lions.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan, who missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury, missed Wednesday’s workout at Halas Hall, according to the team. Trevathan’s absence was a big part of the reason why the team’s defense struggled in a 23-16 loss to the Packers at Soldier Field.

Tight end Dion Sims, who has not been practicing with the team and also missed Sunday’s game due to an illness, was once again off the field Wednesday, meaning that tight end Adam Shaheen could potentially get the lion’s share of the workload this week as well.

Slot cornerback Bryce Callahan also missed the workout with a knee issue that kept him out of Wednesday’s game.

Five Bears players were limited participants in the workout, including Kyle Long, who was active for Sunday but only played one snap as he continues to deal with a finger injury. Linebacker Sam Acho (shoulder), defensive linemen Tom Compton (ankle) and Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring) also sat out.

For the Lions, Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah missed Wednesday’s workout with a back injury, and safety Don Carey was limited with a knee issue.

The Bears and Lions will square off on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled for noon.