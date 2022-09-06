Chicago Bears release first unofficial depth chart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's finally here. The first Chicago Bears depth chart for the 2022 season.

Ahead of the Bears' Week 1 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, the Bears listed their starters and backups for each position.

Here is the full unofficial depth chart.

Offense

WR1: Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown; WR2: Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle; WR3: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dante Pettis

LT1: Braxton Jones; LT2: Riley Reiff

LG1: Cody Whitehair; LG2: Lucas Patrick

C1: Lucas Patrick; C2: Sam Mustipher

RG1: Teven Jenkins; RG2: Ja'Tyre Carter

RT1: Larry Borom; RT2: Alex Leatherwood

TE1: Cole Kmet; TE2: Ryan Griffin; TE3: Jake Tonges; TE4: Trevon Wesco

QB1: Justin Fields; QB2: Trevor Siemian

RB1: David Montgomery; RB2: Khalil Herbert; RB3: Treston Ebner

FB1: Khari Blasingame

Defense

DE1: Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad; DE2: Dominique Robinson, Trevis Gipson; DE3: Kingsley Jonathan

DT1: Justin Jones, Angelo Blackson; DT2: Armon Watts

LB1: Nicholas Morrow, Roquan Smith, Matthew Adams; LB2: Sterling Weatherford, Jack Sanborn

CB1: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon; CB2: Lamar Jackson, Kindle Vildor; CB3: Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones

S1: Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker; S2: Deandre-Houston Carson, Dane Cruikshank; S3: Elijah Hicks

Special Teams

P: Trenton Gill

K: Cairo Santos

LS: Patrick Scales

H: Trenton Gill, Trevor Siemian

KR: Khalil Herbert, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, Trestan Ebner

PR: Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis, Eddie Jackson

