Chicago Bears Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

It's finally here. The first Chicago Bears depth chart for the 2022 season.
Ahead of the Bears' Week 1 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, the Bears listed their starters and backups for each position.
Here is the full unofficial depth chart.
Offense
WR1: Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown; WR2: Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle; WR3: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dante Pettis
LT1: Braxton Jones; LT2: Riley Reiff
LG1: Cody Whitehair; LG2: Lucas Patrick
C1: Lucas Patrick; C2: Sam Mustipher
RG1: Teven Jenkins; RG2: Ja'Tyre Carter
RT1: Larry Borom; RT2: Alex Leatherwood
TE1: Cole Kmet; TE2: Ryan Griffin; TE3: Jake Tonges; TE4: Trevon Wesco
QB1: Justin Fields; QB2: Trevor Siemian
RB1: David Montgomery; RB2: Khalil Herbert; RB3: Treston Ebner
FB1: Khari Blasingame
Defense
DE1: Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad; DE2: Dominique Robinson, Trevis Gipson; DE3: Kingsley Jonathan
DT1: Justin Jones, Angelo Blackson; DT2: Armon Watts
LB1: Nicholas Morrow, Roquan Smith, Matthew Adams; LB2: Sterling Weatherford, Jack Sanborn
CB1: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon; CB2: Lamar Jackson, Kindle Vildor; CB3: Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones
S1: Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker; S2: Deandre-Houston Carson, Dane Cruikshank; S3: Elijah Hicks
Special Teams
P: Trenton Gill
K: Cairo Santos
LS: Patrick Scales
H: Trenton Gill, Trevor Siemian
KR: Khalil Herbert, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, Trestan Ebner
PR: Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis, Eddie Jackson