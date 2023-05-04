Chicago Bears Release 2023 Rookie Minicamp Roster

By Ryan Taylor

Bears release rookie minicamp roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' rookie minicamp is upon us, as they are set to begin camp on Thursday. 

The team released the minicamp roster in conjunction with the start of the minicamp. 

Here's the full roster, from draft picks, undrafted free agents, tryouts and international players. 

