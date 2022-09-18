Chicago Bears Offense Leads Dominant First Drive With Justin Fields Touchdown

Bears lead dominant first drive with Fields touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

That was quite the first drive.

Justin Fields capped off a seven-play, 71-yard opening drive against the Green Bay Packers with a speedy six-yard touchdown to the corner pylon.

The Bears' first drive demonstrated plenty of preparation and determination.

Offensive Luke Getsy teed up the offense with a nifty flea flicker play that resulted in a 30-yard pass downfield to Equanimeous St. Brown (who played for the Packers last season).

Running back David Montgomery tallied 38 rushing yards in the opening drive, 12 more than his Week 1 rushing yard total of 26 yards versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears came ready to play and it showed on the opening drive.

