Chicago Bears List New Jersey Numbers for Incoming Players

Bears list new jersey numbers for incoming players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
So far this offseason, the Chicago Bears have added a slew of players to their roster through free agency and trades. They've stockpiled the starting linebackers, running back room and got started on feeding the trenches.
Here are the updated numbers for the incoming Chicago Bears, according to the Bears roster:
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
No. 2 – DJ Moore, wide receiver
No. 15 – P.J. Walker, quarterback
No. 17 – Ryan Anderson, punter
Local
No. 18 – Robert Tonyan, tight end
No. 20 – Travis Homer, running back
No. 29 – D'Onta Foreman, running back
No. 49 – Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker
No. 53 – T.J. Edwards, linebacker
No. 64 – Nate Davis, guard
No. 94 – Rasheem Green, defensive line
No. 95 – DeMarcus Walker, defensive end
No. 97 – Andrew Billings, defensive tackle
Kicker Cairo Santos moved to No. 8, as Moore took the No. 2 jersey he wore in Carolina. Looking at the updated roster, no player has taken the coveted No. 0, which was made legal by the NFL to wear during gameplay.