Chicago Bears jersey schedule released originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's finally here.

The Chicago Bears released its jersey schedule for the 2022 regular season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the schedule for each color jersey.

Blue Jersey - Home

Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills

White Jersey - Away

Week 2 @ Green Bay Packers

Week 4 @ New York Giants

Week 5 @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 7 @ New England Patriots

Week 11 @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 12 @ New York Jets

Week 17 @ Detroit Lions

Classic White Jersey

Week 3 vs. Houston Texans

Orange Jersey - Alternative (with orange helmets)

Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 8 @ Dallas Cowboys

All Blue Uniform

Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.