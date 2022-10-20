Chicago Bears Injury Report: Team Completely Healthy at Practice

Bears have no players on injury report for MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears were at full health when they returned to practice on Thursday. Every player participated coming off their mini bye week, and the Bears got to share a rare message: “No injuries to report.”

Most notably, Justin Fields was a full participant after taking 12 hits on Thursday Night Football. Fields admitted he was hurting after the game, but the extra time off helped him to recover. Fields also shared that he wasn’t hurt to the point of needing x-rays after the Commanders game.

N’Keal Harry was also a full participant as he continues to prepare for his Bears debut. Harry was medically cleared to play last week, but was a scratch on gameday.

“He's really worked well,” said Matt Eberflus. “We're excited where he is, physically. We'll see where it goes this week. Obviously, we're gonna evaluate the week's practice as we go through it. We are certainly pleased where he is right now.”

Alex Leatherwood also practiced on Thursday. He remains in the 21-day window to be activated from the NFI list for an illness.

“We like where he is,” said Eberflus. “Mentally in the meetings and giving feedback to (Chris Morgan) and our offensive line coaches, it’s been great. It’s been great, and he’s in a good spot. He’s working himself back in there and we’ll see where it goes physically. But we’re certainly excited to have a talent like that, and really start to evaluate where he is, on our offensive line.”

