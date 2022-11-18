Chicago Bears Injury Report: N'Keal Harry Ruled Out for Falcons Game

N'Keal Harry ruled out for Falcons game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have ruled out wide receiver N’Keal Harry for this Sunday’s Falcons game. Harry missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to an illness, so the team won’t dress him when they head down to Atlanta.

This will be the second week in a row that Harry sits out. The team made him a healthy scratch against the Lions once Byron Pringle was cleared to return. Ryan Poles traded a seventh-round draft pick for Harry over the summer, but an ankle injury set back his development with the team. Harry has played in three games this season and has caught four passes for 44 yards and one touchdown.

There was some good news on the final injury report of the week, too. David Montgomery (personal), Cole Kmet (thigh) and Kyler Gordon (knee) are all healthy and have no injury designation for Sunday’s game. All three guys missed some practice at points this week.

Teven Jenkins, Kindle Vildor and Al-Quadin Muhammad are all questionable to play against the Falcons, but all three practiced in full on Friday so they’re trending up to play. If they’re unavailable on Sunday, Michael Schofield would likely replace Jenkins, Jaylon Jones would replace Vildor and Dominique Robinson would take on the majority of Muhammad’s snaps.

Finally, Dane Cruikshank has been ruled out for Week 11 with a hamstring injury. The backup safety has largely contributed on special teams this year.

