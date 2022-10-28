Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Ruled Out for Cowboys Game

Bears injury report: Larry Borom ruled OUT for Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears offensive line will depend on yet another replacement when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Starting right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion, putting him on the shelf along with left guard Cody Whitehair and center Lucas Patrick.

The Bears haven’t officially named who will start at right tackle in Borom’s place, but all signs point to Riley Reiff taking the job. Reiff took the majority of snaps at right the position at practice on Thursday, according to a source, and Matt Eberflus highlighted his readiness to play on Friday.

“He’s obviously played a lot of snaps in the league and knows his assignment, knows how to do it,” Eberflus said.

The team also activated Alex Leatherwood from the NFI list to the active roster on Friday, but with only a couple weeks of practice under his belt since his 21-day window was opened, Eberflus described Leatherwood’s readiness as a “work in progress.”

“He hasn’t been here that long,” Eberflus said. “You know he was out for a little bit then came back. He’s only been back a couple weeks now so it’s where we would think it is, but he’s working diligently at it with the coaches and we think he’s in a good spot.”

Other than Borom, and the other Bears players on IR, the Bears have no one else with an injury designation for the Cowboys game.

