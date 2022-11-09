Chicago Bears Injury Report: Kindle Vildor, Al-Quadin Muhammad DNP

Kindle Vildor DNP at Bears practice with ankle anjury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kindle Vildor is still nursing the ankle injury that he sustained during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins. Vildor did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to rehab from the injury. With Vildor out the Bears used Jaylon Jones on the outside in nickel packages, opposite Jaylon Johnson. In those packages, Kyler Gordon kept his job as the slot corner.

The Bears were also without defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad at practice. He did not participate with a knee injury. The Bears have been searching for a pass rush boost all season, and their defensive line took a hit when Ryan Poles traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. If Muhammad cant’ play against the Lions, it will give young players like Trevis Gipson, Dominque Robinson and Kingsley Jonathan more opportunities to show what they can do. So far the Bears have only gotten 7.5 sacks from defensive linemen.

In addition to Muhammad and Vildor, backup safety Dane Cruikshank did not participate due to an illness. Special teams standout Josh Blackwell was limited at practice with a knee injury.

