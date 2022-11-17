Chicago Bears Injury Report, David Montgomery Returns to Practice

Injury report: David Montgomery returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got a big boost at Thursday’s practice. David Montgomery was back as a full participant after not participating on Wednesday due to a personal reason.

The Bears will need Montgomery to be at his best with Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury. Montgomery started the season as the team’s bellcow back and helped establish the Bears running game as the best in the league. After the last month or so, Herbert’s role has increased in the run game, and he even outcarried Montgomery twice. The Bears may use rookie Trestan Ebner more, or could get creative with other options like Velus Jones Jr. or other WR end-arounds, to help fill the void left by Herbert’s absence, but it seems more likely that the Bears make Montgomery more of a bellcow again against the Falcons.

The defense got some good news as well, since Kindle Vildor was upgraded from a DNP to a limited participant on Thursday, and Kyler Gordon jumped from limited to full. This is the first time Vildor has practiced at all since injuring his ankle in Week 9 against the Dolphins. Vildor has worked as the team’s second outside cornerback in nickel packages and his play has improved considerably from last season. Jaylon Jones replaced him in the lineup against the Lions.

Cole Kmet was also upgraded from DNP to limited with a thigh injury. Kmet suffered the thigh injury on the last drive of the Lions game when he collided with Jeffrey Okudah. After the game, Kmet said he didn’t think the injury was anything serious.

It wasn't all good news, however. Teven Jenkins (hip) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) did not participate for the second-straight day. N'Keal Harry was a DNP as well with an illness. Jenkins and Muhammad both missed last week's game with the same injuries. Michael Schofiled replaced Jenkins and Dominique Robinson replaced Muhammad in the starting lineup. Harry was a healthy scratch against the Lions as Byron Pringle returned to the active roster.

Finally, backup safety and special teams contributor Dane Cruikshank was downgraded from limited to DNP with a hamstring injury.

