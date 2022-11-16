Chicago Bears Injury Report, David Montgomery Misses Practice

Montgomery misses Bears practice for personal reason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason.

If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a big blow to the Bears offense, as their run game has been the foundation for their success. Montgomery and Herbert have combined for 1,077 yards on 223 carries and have scored six rushing touchdowns. They’ve contributed in the pass game as well, with 21 catches for 212 yards and one score. If Montgomery can’t go this Sunday, that would leave rookie Trestan Ebner and practice squad player Darrynton Evans as the team’s top running backs. Ebner has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards, and tacked on two catches for eight yards. Evans has yet to make it on the field on offense this season.

The Bears were without several other players for their first practice of the week. Cole Kmet (thigh), Teven Jenkins (hip), Kindle Vildor (ankle) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) all did not participate. Kmet suffered the thigh injury on the last drive of the Lions game when he collided with Jeffrey Okudah. After the game, Kmet said he didn’t think the injury was anything serious. Vildor, Jenkins and Muhammad all missed last week’s game with the same injuries. Michael Schofiled replaced Jenkins, Jaylon Jones replaced Vildor and Dominique Robinson replaced Muhammad in the starting lineup.

Finally, Kyler Gordon was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury and Dane Cruikshank was limited with a hamstring injury. Gordon played 100% of the Bears defensive snaps in Week 10, so it’s unclear when he hurt himself.

Notably, Jaylon Johnson was not listed on the injury report. He was questionable to play in the Lions game with an oblique injury, and had to come off the field for a few plays in the first half. Johnson is apparently good to go heading into this weekend’s game against the Falcons.

