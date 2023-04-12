Chicago Bears Heavily Scouting Wisconsin Center Joe Tippmann

Bears heavily scouting Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said they'd look to the NFL Draft to address the offensive tackle position, and it looks like that extends to the center position as well.

The Bears reportedly sent two scouts to Wisconsin's pro day just to scout center Joe Tippmann.

Interesting piece of info I got from a scout friend today. Bears had 2 people at the Wisconsin Pro Day just to watch center Joe Tippmann — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) April 12, 2023

Numerous mock drafts have the Bears using the No. 9 overall pick on an offensive tackle, most recently Tennessee's Darnell Wright has been a trendy pick.

But even if the Bears draft a tackle, center is still a question mark so it makes sense the Bears would look to the draft to address the position as well.

Right now Lucas Patrick or Cody Whitehair are the likely starting centers.

It's all about protecting quarterback Justin Fields in 2023 and giving him a chance to succeed as a passer.

Tippmann was Indiana's Mr. Football offensive lineman coming out of high school. He took over the starting center job at Wisconsin as a redshirt sophomore in 2021.

He is very athletic and you can see it when he pulls and gets into space.

Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz has also been a popular potential pick among fans, and is a Chicago-area native

