Chicago Bears Fifth-Most Valuable Team in the NFL, According to Forbes

The Chicago Bears are the NFL's fifth-most valuable franchise, according to Forbes.

The team is worth $5.8 billion, according to the article. Last season, the Bears ranked seventh in valuation. This year, they jumped two spots to crack the top-five highest-valued teams.

The Bears have $155.7 million in operating income. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the team's revenue jumped nearly $200 million.

The latest development in the organization's wealth is its plan to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. This development will add plenty of value to the team, considering they can grow their advertising and sponsorships, which factor 60 percent into valuation.

The Bears are one of a few teams who do not have a naming rights sponsor for the stadium, since the stadium is a memorial to U.S. soldiers who had died in combat., hence "Soldier Field."

The Cowboys are the highest-valued franchise in the NFL, coming in at an $8 billion valuation. The Patriots, Rams and Giants follow after the Cowboys before the Bears.

