Chicago Bears Exposed to New Proposals for Renovations to Soldier Field

The fight to keep the Chicago Bears in the city continues. New proposals for Soldier Field's potential renovations have been released.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, they received a spreadsheet from the working group on the ideas they have for renovations to the field.

All in all, they plan to enhance the experience of the lakefront and simultaneously create a last ditch effort to keep the Chicago Bears from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

The report mentions ideas for aerial gondolas and/or a monorail using clean energy, a 'tourist attraction hotel' with a 'Disney-feel,' transforming Solidarity Drive into a pedestrian plaza, removing Burnham Harbor and replacing it with parking 'floating pavilions' and Northerly Island concert venue would be moved to the stadium's north lawn.

Renderings of a transformed museum campus around Soldier Field from a Mayor Lightfoot working group. Northerly Island concert venue would be relocated to stadium's north lawn, among other changes. pic.twitter.com/fde1HWIlm2 — Danny Ecker (@DannyEcker) July 7, 2022

Many of these issues were discredited by experts in the city. A Lakefront Ordinance forbids building anything east of Lakeshore drive, which would prohibit building the 'monorail' or the dome over Soldier Field.

Speaking of the dome, the stadium is not built to receive a dome. Awkwardly shaped and split into two different buildings from its previous renovation, the dome would act as a third structure and would cost millions of taxpayer dollars.

What's more, the idea of selling the naming rights was rejected by veteran groups, according to the same report. The sale of naming rights would help the city fund the rest of the reshaping they want to do to the stadium.

Despite any efforts made by the city, the Bears are destined to move out to Arlington Heights with their eyes set on building a new stadium. They agreed to the purchasing rights of the 326-acre property back in the fall of 2021.

