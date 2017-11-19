Trevathan, Sims Inactive for Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will once again be without linebacker Danny Trevathan on Sunday, as the defensive stalwart has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Trevathan has not practiced since the Bears’ bye week, and he missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The linebacker’s absence was acutely felt in the middle of the defense, and the Bears are going to struggle to replace him against a tough Detroit Lions passing attack.

Tight end Dion Sims, who has been out with an illness, was also ruled out of the game, as was cornerback Bryce Callahan, according to the team’s official inactives list.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Taquan Mizzell, defensive lineman John Jenkins, and offensive lineman Tom Compton have all been listed as inactive for the game, which will kick off at noon at Soldier Field.