Chicago Bears Defensive Backs Receive Madden 23 Ratings

Bears defensive backs receive Madden 23 ratings

As Madden ratings keep rolling in this week, let's check out the ratings for the Bears' secondary.

Here are the Madden 23 ratings for the Bears' corners and safeties:

Eddie Jackson , 83

Jaylon Johnson , 82

Tavon Young, 75

Jaquan Brisker, 73

Deandre-Houston Carson, 72

Kyler Gordon, 71

Duke Shelley, 70

Dane Cruikshank , 69

Thomas Graham Jr., 68

Greg Stroman, 67

Kindle Vildor, 67

Elijah Hicks, 64

Jaylon Jones, 63

Bopete Keyes, 62

Lamar Jackson, 62

Michael Joseph, 59

Highlighting the group, Eddie Jackson received the highest rating of the bunch. An 83 overall is good for the 10th best free safety in the league, right behind Marcus Williams (BAL) and Quandre Diggs (SEA) and in front of Jevon Holland (MIA) and Marcus Maye (NO).

However, Jackson struggled plenty last season. Last year marked the second-straight season Jackson's played without recording a single interception. In 2018, he recorded six. He finished with one forced fumble and zero fumble recoveries.

More, his coverage was brutal. He notched the second-highest completion percentage allowed in his career at 65.9 percent. He was responsible for six touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. Even more haunting, his passer rating allowed was 143.6.

On the bright side, while fans have noticed his tackling ability declining, last year marked his career-low in missed tackle percentage at 9.5 percent, only missing eight of 84 tackles he could have made.

As for the runner-up in this category, Jaylon Johnson, his rating feels like a slight to the linear trajectory he's taken his career in. While his rating marks him as the 29th best corner in the league, it seems he could have moved up a bit on the list.

Of the 72 times he was targeted, he allowed just under 60 percent of passes to be completed. He recorded one interception and defended nine passes too. On top of that, he recorded an on-par missed tackle percentage of 13.2 percent, down around four percent from his rookie outing.

Remember, this is all with the understanding that he quickly became the Bears' best corner after the organization cut Kyle Fuller. Seeing as his numbers hardly changed while taking on larger assignments shapes up as a win.

Rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker received reasonable grades as rookies. Top rookies are usually in the 70s as far as Madden ratings. It's very rare a rookie touches the high-70s or 80s.

Gordon was selected with the No. 39 pick in the draft and Brisker with the No. 48 pick.

Stay tuned for the release of quarterback ratings and team ratings on Friday.

