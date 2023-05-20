Chicago Bears Calendar From OTAs to Training Camp to Week 1

Bears calendar from OTAs to Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are starting to ramp up their offseason program, with OTAs beginning this week. The rookies have been in the building for some time, and now more veterans will begin to join them. The regular season is still a ways away, and the Bears will still have one big break before training camp, but the NFL calendar is about to pick up pace.

Here’s what the summer has in store before Week 1. Note, NFL calendars are fluid, so some of these dates may change.

MAY 22, 23, 26: FIRST THREE OTAS

Organized team activities, or OTAs, are purely voluntary, so teams can’t fine players for not attending. They’re also strictly regulated by the NFLPA. Only 10 days of OTAs are allowed each summer, and live contact is not permitted. In fact, the Bears lost an OTA last season because the league ruled they allowed too much contact early in the summer program.

MAY 30 - JUNE 1: SECOND THREE OTAS

It was around this time last year that the Bears moved Braxton Jones to left tackle to see what he could do at the position. As it turned out, he never relinquished the job. Will there be any surprises like that this year?

JUNE 5 - 8: FINAL OTAS

Since the Bears can’t feature too much contact at OTAs, they’ll run a lot of 7-on-7 drills. They are allowed to go 11-on-11 if they want, but linemen can’t do anything more than “thud” each other.

JUNE 13-15: VETERAN MINICAMP

This is the first time every player is required to be at Halas Hall. If a player skips these three days they may be subject to a fine. The Bears have been lenient with fining players in the past, however. Last year Roquan Smith participated in a “hold in” throughout the summer, where he participated in team meetings and in the classroom but not on the practice field, and the Bears opted not to discipline him.

JULY 17: DEADLINE TO SIGN FRANCHISE TAG PLAYER TO EXTENSION

Any teams that tagged a player have until mid-July to sign that player to a new deal, otherwise that player will spend the season on a one-year deal. The Bears did not use the franchise tag on anyone this year, so it’s not relevant for them.

END OF JULY: TRAINING CAMP BEGINS

This is the meat of a team’s summer program. Players grind it out for nearly a month to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and practice intensity ramps up steadily. There will be a couple of preseason games sprinkled in towards the end, too. This is where jobs will be won and jobs will be lost.

AUG. 3 - 6: HALL OF FAME WEEKEND

The league’s celebration of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees begins with a special preseason game. This year the Jets and Browns will play each other in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday. There’s plenty of fanfare throughout the weekend, like a parade and a concert. Saturday’s enshrinement is the main event, of course. The Bears don’t have anyone headed to the Hall this year, but Devin Hester was a finalist for the second year in a row.

SEPT. 7: REGULAR SEASON KICKOFF

It seems so far away now, but Week 1 always arrives in the blink of an eye. This year the Chiefs and Lions start things off in the first game of the year. The Bears begin their season a few days later against the Packers at Soldier Field.

