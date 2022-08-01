Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico.

The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

According to the same report, their revenue went up from $364 million during the 2020 season to $525 million this past year. Likely because of Covid-19 pandemic, their revenues were down plenty during 2020. They rank 14th in the league in revenue from last season.

The Bears, Packers and Bengals are the only three teams in the NFL without a naming rights sponsor. But, if the Bears decide to build a stadium in Arlington Heights, they will more than likely have a naming rights sponsor for their stadium to generate more revenue.

The stadium in Arlington will enhance their overall revenues and boost them to one of the most lucrative franchises in the NFL. The team is supposed to close on the purchasing for the land in early 2023 and start breaking ground on a new stadium.

The valuation on the Bears' organization is up 25 percent from last year.

