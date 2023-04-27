Chicago Bears Announce Special Guests for Announcing Draft Picks

Bears announce special guests for announcing draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have some familiar faces announcing some draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ahead of the Bears' selections Thursday-Saturday, the Bears announced three special guests who will announce some of the Bears' selections in this year's NFL draft.

On Friday, former return specialist Devin Hester will announce the team's second-round draft pick. Hester, who played eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been up for voting to the Pro Football Hall of Fame twice without selection.

During Round 3, Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade will announce the team's pick. Bennett is an Illinois native and entrepreneur in the music industry, revolutionizing videography and music festivals with their annual hosting of "Summer Smash" in Chicago.

During rounds 4-7, Technical Sergeant Miranda-Navarro of the United Service Organizations (USO) will announce one of the picks during Saturday's part of the draft. Finally, Majeedah Emilola, a standout in the UK Girls Flag League, will announce one of the team's Day 3 choices.

