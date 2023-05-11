Chicago Bears 2023 Strength of Schedule Released

By Ryan Taylor

Ahead of Thursday's NFL schedule release, they revealed the strength of schedule for each team's schedule. 

Here is the strength of the schedule for the Bears' 2023 slate. 

 The Bears' opponents from 2022 have a below. 500 record, finishing at .497. This gives them the 15th easiest schedule in the NFL, or the 17th hardest slate in contrast to other NFL teams. 

Last season, the Bears held the ninth-easiest schedule in the NFL. Their opponents held a .471 win percentage from each of their respective 2021 seasons. 

Stay tuned for the Bears' schedule release on Thursday night. 

