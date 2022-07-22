Chicago Bears 2023 Madden team rating is out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Madden ratings are officially out. We've gone through all the positions but here is the official team rating for the 2023 Chicago Bears.

Overall, 78

Offense, 69

Defense, 75

Special teams, 76

The Bears' overall rating ranks them the 26th best team in the league. Offensively, they're ranked 31st, defensively 28th and special teams 20th.

These ratings don't come as much of a surprise considering the roster talent that the front office and Ryan Poles instigated this season is in preparation for next offseason.

Offensively, the team lost a lot of pieces. Allen Robinson, Germain Ifedi, Jason Peters, Marquise Goodwin, James Daniels, Jimmy Graham, etc.

The offensive line is still a work-in-progress, seeing as Teven Jenkins was moved to the second line this summer for fifth-round pick Braxton Jones. They did intake Lucas Patrick on a two-year deal from the Packers and Larry Borom will be entering his sophomore season.

In terms of skill players, Mooney is leading a wide receiver core that has low expectations. Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. lead the crowd. Along with Cole Kmet, David Montgomery is back as the two represent key players in the offense. But, they're both still on their rookie contracts with plenty to prove.

Defensively, the team lost Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack, two big hitters on the defense. With them also includes Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. The defense is being led by rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon in the secondary and the return of Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson.

The New York Giants are the only team in the NFL that ranks behind in the Bears on offense. This makes sense, outside for potential arguments of a couple teams, seeing as the roster is thinned out to lowly veteran contracts.

The special teams rating comes out as the best for the team, pushing them toward being an average team. Dazz Newsome and Khalil Herbert are the returners. Two young, shifty athletes that can make big bursts in a heartbeat. Cairo Santos has been a consistent kicker the team can rely on too.

The Bears are in the beginning stages of a rebuild and their Madden rating reflects that. While not speaking all the truths of the team, it goes to show their current state and preparing for next season.

