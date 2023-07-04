Chicago beaches remained open for the Fourth of July holiday Tuesday, but swim advisories were in place for some.

Leone Beach and Marion Mahoney Griffin Beach were both under swim advisories Tuesday after "water failed to meet federal water quality standards," the Chicago Park District said.

The beaches were previously closed, along with all other city beaches, after the Chicago River's flow was reversed into Lake Michigan during flooding Sunday.

The Chicago Park District reopened all but one of its beaches just after 11 a.m. Monday, but Evanston's beaches largely remained closed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Such reversals are rare, but ultimately lead to some untreated wastewater being allowed to enter Lake Michigan. As a result, some spikes in E. Coli and other bacteria are often observed.

Nearly every Chicago beach closed Sunday because of unsafe bacteria levels in the water, but Marion Mahoney Griffin Beach remained closed Monday afternoon following the collection of water samples, according to park district officials.

Beaches in Evanston remained closed to swimming due to the potential for elevated and unsafe E. coli levels in the water following the river reversal, authorities said. Only South Blvd. Beach had reopened by Tuesday.

Doctors say people who are immunocompromised and children are especially at risk for complications from bacteria in the water.

"E. coli causes a foodborne illness-like illness. Things like stomach upset, nausea, fevers or feeling tired," said Dr. Evelyn Huang, an emergency medicine physician at Northwestern.

"[People] should see their doctor if they’re having symptoms for a prolonged amount of time," said Huang. "I warn people to come in if they are getting dehydrated, having prolonged fevers or not acting like themselves."

Both Evanston and Chicago update beach statuses online.