Chicago Beaches Closed Due to High Swim Risk; Officials Warn to Avoid Lakefront

Chicago closed its beaches Saturday as a high swim risk continues into the evening hours and officials warn to avoid lakefront trails.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the warning from the National Weather Service for Chicago signifies dangerous boating conditions and wave heights reaching between 3 and 6 feet.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The warning specifically points to beaches from Waukegan through areas around the Indiana Dunes carrying "life threatening currents."

Officials warned people to stay out of the water, obey signage around beaches and avoid piers, breakwaters and lakeshore trails.

Across the rest of Chicago, the weekend is set to be sunny and clear, with less humidity and cooler temperatures to start.

Clouds have moved out overnight to create for a sunny Saturday with less humidity as temperatures are expected to cool compared to the last several days, reaching upper 70s.

Some clouds and humidity are expected to return Sunday, bringing temperature highs back to the upper 80s.

Clouds are expected to stay in the area, as the next chance for rain comes Monday afternoon and into the evening. Showers and storms are also expected Tuesday ahead of a passing cold front.

The autumnal equinox, or the official start of fall, brings cool temperatures Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s in most area around Chicago.