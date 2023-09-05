Chicago beaches now closed for 2023 season

Now that Labor Day has passed, Chicago's 2023 beach season has officially come to an end.

According to the Chicago Park District, Monday was the final day that Chicago's 22 beaches were open for business.

"In Chicago, beach season runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, September 4th," a release from the Park District said. According to the Chicago Park District, all indoor pools will open this week for lap and open swim. Pool hours and locations vary, the Park District said.

Outdoors, swimming at beaches is now prohibited, as lifeguards are not set to return to duty until May 2024. However, multiple water rescues and recoveries over the weekend are sparking concerns.

Over the weekend, a near-drowning in Lake Michigan took place near East Chicago in Indiana, where witnesses say a teenage boy jumped into the water and did not resurface.

Early Tuesday, at approximately 2 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was pulled from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor, Chicago police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Additionally, a death investigation was underway after officials on Monday pulled a man, 27, from Lake Michigan near the 5000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.