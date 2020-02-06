Chicago Basketball Coach Out After Altercation Allegations

The coach of a top-ranked Illinois high school boys’ basketball team has been removed from his position following an allegation that he had a physical altercation with a student.

Mike Oliver was removed as coach at Curie Metropolitan High School, Chicago Public Schools said in a news release. It did not say if Oliver was suspended or fired.

Oliver told local media that the allegation stems from his role as a security guard at the school.

“It’s all false accusations,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. ”I haven’t done anything wrong. I was doing my job at Curie. That’s all I can say. I’m under investigation."

“I’ve worked for CPS in security for 27 years, and I’ve never had an allegation against me,” he added. ”I’ve never even had a write-up from a principal or a parent conference.”

The allegation is being investigated by the district which also is making sure support is available to the student, according to a district spokesman.

Oliver was suspended in 2014 after several players were found to be academically ineligible and again in 2016 after a forfeit loss in Michigan City, Indiana, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Condors are 21-1 this season. Oliver compiled a 542-133 record in 27 seasons and led the team to the 4A state title in 2015-16, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Assistant coach Larry Wallace has taken over the program.