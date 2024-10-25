Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk is in federal custody Friday morning after being arrested overnight in Broward County, Florida on charges associated with a murder-for-hire plot.

The Miami-area arrest comes days after the rapper, who's real name is Devontay Durk Banks, played a show at Chicago's United Center.

Banks' charges of murder for hire also come as five members of the Chicago-based "Only the Family" crew or OTF, which Banks has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a murder-for-hire plot in Los Angeles, California.

It wasn't immediately clear if Banks was in custody related to the same case or not.

Banks, 32, is also being sued by the mother of slain fellow Chicago rapper FBG Duck, who claims Banks and his record label profited off the 2020 shooting death of Duck.