Chicago Baseball Fans Can Hit Cubs, Sox Games Thursday

Fans can visit Cubs, Sox stadiums Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s a rare occasion in the city of Chicago where baseball fans can attend games on both sides of town on the same day, but one of those opportunities will present itself on Thursday.

The Chicago Cubs will start the day off at Wrigley Field with a 1:20 p.m. start against the San Diego Padres as the two clubs finish off a three-game series.

Hayden Wesneski is set to take on Seth Lugo in the contest.

In the evening, the Chicago White Sox will start out a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Shane McClanahan, who has a 4-0 record and a 1.86 ERA, will faceoff against White Sox ace Dylan Cease, who has a 2-0 record and a 2.73 ERA for the South Siders.

Fans attending both games can of course drive between the two ballparks, but the CTA’s Red Line is also an available option, with fans boarding the train at Addison and riding it south to Sox/35th.

For those who want to experience a “Red Line Doubleheader,” there will only be one other opportunity this baseball season. On Memorial Day, the Cubs will take on the Rays at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m., while the White Sox will welcome the Los Angeles Angels to the South Side for a contest beginning at 7:10 p.m.

The Sox and Cubs both will play three games series to wrap up the month of May, but the other two games in the series start at similar times, making the doubleheader impossible.

Of course, fans can see the two teams play each other this season, with two games scheduled for Guaranteed Rate Field on July 25 and 26, and a two-game set scheduled at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15 and 16.

