Chicago Bars, Restaurants Brace for Impact of New City-Wide Restrictions

Bar and restaurant owners across Chicago as well as their patrons are bracing for impact as new rules are scheduled to come to indoor dining and non-essential businesses amid a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new restrictions during a Thursday briefing, suspending indoor bar service just weeks after reopening such establishments as colder weather begins to limit outdoor options.

The restrictions will also force non-essential businesses to close their doors by 10 p.m.

“I think, for the public health, it’s probably what’s necessary,” said restaurant-goer Christin Doss.

The second shutdown will hit bars and breweries that have already taken a blow by the pandemic and unless they have a commercial food license, they won’t be able to serve customers indoors.

“We were doing the social distancing,” said Old Town Ale House manager Tim Polk. “We have jumped through all the hoops: new windows, new plumbing. It’s ridiculous.”

Lightfoot said the move comes as Chicago is seeing a second wave of the coronavirus. The average number of cases increased from 418 per day one week ago to 645 per day, a 54% increase.

“At the end of the day it’s just regulations we should already be following,” said tourist Michelle Pena.

On Thursday, the test positivity rate in Chicago sat at 6.4%. One week ago, that number was 4.6%.

“I think they need to do what they had to do to get the virus under control and so I am in favor of whatever the science and the scientists think is the best course of action,” said restaurant-goer, Amanda.

The newest restrictions, which take effect at 6 a.m. Friday and continue for at least two weeks.