Chicago Bar Ranks Among Top Spots in U.S., New List Shows

A bar in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood has been listed among the best nationwide.

Moneygun, located at 660 West Lake Street, made Esquire's newly released list of the best 25 bars in America in 2022.

"Like so many great bars in Chicago, Moneygun feels unassuming at first, dark and no fuss on the fringes of the West Loop. But there’s always a youthful energy to the place, no matter the mix of folks in the room—after-work office types, United Center post-gamers, restaurant workers at the end of their shift," Esquire wrote.

Bar-goers can thank the music for that "youthful energy," according to the list, with DJs a common trademark of the West Side joint.

However, the classic drinks, from Manhattans and cosmopolitans to Tom Collins and dirty martinis, crafted by beverage director Donovan Mitchem and bartenders appear to keep people returning.

"It’s like the ideal local haunt, where everything is a little bit better, from the Sazerac to the patty melt," the magazine added.

Ghost Baby, found in Cincinnati, Ohio, was the only other Midwestern bar to make the cut.

The new nightclub, which was built in an old tunnel that served as storage for saloons, sits 49 feet below a Cincinnati street in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

See the full list here.