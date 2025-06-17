Chicago took home two honors at the 35th annual James Beard Foundation Awards Monday.

The awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of the food world," recognize outstanding restaurants, bar programs, hospitality, pastry chefs and more across two dozen categories. For the 10th year, the ceremony was held in at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago Monday.

There were also five nominees from Chicago vying for wins: Kumiko, in the Fulton River District was nominated for Outstanding Bar; and Galit, in Lincoln Park was nominated for Outstanding Restaurant. Three Chicago chefs were also nominated in the "Best Chef Great Lakes" category -- Thai Dang, of HaiSous; Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower of Maxwells Trading; and Noah Sandoval of Oriole.

"Of all the cities and markets, we made it on this finalist list," Dang said humbly from the red carpet Monday. "It's like, woah!"

Two of the Chicago finalists ended up taking home top prizes: Kumiko, for Outstanding Bar, and Oriole, which won for best chef, Noah Sandoval.

"We are individuals who care not just about our own businesses, but what's happening outside of them," Julia Momosé, of Kumiko, said in her acceptance speech.

NBC 5's Courtney Sisk noted that many of the acceptance speeches from Monday's event mentioned the immigrant community, and how important they are to the restaurant industry in Chicago and across the U.S.

The full list of winners from Monday's ceremony can be found below:

Outstanding Restaurateur : Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d’Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY

: Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d’Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY Outstanding Chef : Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY

: Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY Outstanding Restaurant : Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

: Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO Emerging Chef : Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia, PA

: Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia, PA Best New Restaurant : Bûcheron, Minneapolis, MN

: Bûcheron, Minneapolis, MN Outstanding Bakery : JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR

: JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker : Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, OK

: Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, OK Outstanding Hospitality : Atomix, New York, NY

: Atomix, New York, NY Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program : Charleston, Baltimore, MD

: Charleston, Baltimore, MD Outstanding Bar : Kumiko, Chicago, IL

: Kumiko, Chicago, IL Best New Bar : Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR

: Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service : Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie’s, Austin, Texas

: Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie’s, Austin, Texas Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service : Ignacio Jimenez, Superbueno, New York, NY

: Ignacio Jimenez, Superbueno, New York, NY Best Chef: California : Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA

: Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH) : Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago, IL

: Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago, IL Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA) : Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C.

: Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C. Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI) : Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, MN

: Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, MN Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY) : Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, Idaho

: Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, Idaho Best Chef: New York State : Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York, NY

: Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York, NY Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT) : Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI

: Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA) : Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity, OR

: Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity, OR Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR) : Nando Chang, Itamae AO, Miami, FL

: Nando Chang, Itamae AO, Miami, FL Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) : Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville, TN

: Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville, TN Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK) : Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ

: Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ Best Chef: Texas : Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, Texas

: Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, Texas Humanitarian of the Year: Chad Houser