Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place. Here's what is new this year

The 10-day Chicago Auto Show kicked off at McCormick Place on Saturday, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the latest in vehicle technology and the newest cars to hit the streets.

The nation's largest and longest-running show, it has a car for every type of person. There are sports cars, SUVS and concept vehicles like the KIA WKNDR - an all-purpose recreational vehicle with a built-in camper and space to sleep in nature.

Much of the focus is on electric vehicles as was the case in recent years. A number of automakers are offering electric options, including Chevrolet, which makes the Equinox, Blazer and Silverado EVs.

There are some differences compared to last year.

The indoor electric vehicle test area features two tracks, compared to just one in 2024.

Here's which vehicles can be found at each:

East Track:

Chevrolet (Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Silverado EV)

Dodge (Charger Daytona)

Ford (F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E)

Jeep (Wagoneer S)

Kia (EV6, EV9)

Toyota (bZ4x)

West Track:

BMW (iX, i4, i5)

Cadillac (ESCALADE IQ, LYRIQ, OPTIQ)

Polestar (Polestar 3)

Rivian (R1T, R1

VinFast (VF8)

Volkswagen (ID.4, ID.Buzz)

Also brand new is Overlanding Chicago, an area on the south floor dedicated to overlanding and an outdoor lifestyle. The space will feature manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories and much more.

Like many years' past, the fan favorite Camp Jeep test track will make a return, giving fans a thrilling off-road experience. Stellantis will also bring back its vehicle displays after its absence last year.

Looking to get your Real ID? You can do so without making an appointment at the Chicago Auto Show, however make sure to bring the required documents. More details here.

Tickets to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show can be purchased on the show's website. Adults can purchase admission for $17, while seniors 62 and older and children between the ages of 4 and 12 can purchase admission for $12.

Additional details can be found on the show's website.