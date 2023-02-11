Chicago Auto Show Returns to Full Capacity For First Time Since COVID-19 Onset

The Chicago Auto Show, the largest auto show in the country, officially opened on Saturday to thousands of eager spectators and a return to its typical, larger size than in most recent years.

The show, which goes through Monday, Feb. 20, is expected to see around a million visitors during the course of its 10-day run. The first day kicked off bright and early with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

“The one thing we are really excited about is that this is the first time we are fully back in-person with full capacity since the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Stratton.

People of all ages browsed some of the nearly 1,000 vehicles on display, including 12-year-old Dani Bouboutsis and her dad Paul.

“I am going to buy a car,” Dani said.

“You are going to buy me one right?" her dad responded.

One spectator - Michael Johnson - said he made the trek from Kentucky just for the show.

“Just all of them in general from a pick-up truck all the way to the Lamborghini, I just like cars,” he said.

He told NBC 5 that he comes every year except for when the pandemic hit, and he is excited to have both halls back open.

“It's good seeing everybody out enjoying it,” he said.

Jennifer Morand, the president and general manager of the Chicago Auto Show, said more people are trying electric vehicles than ever before.

"A lot of people are curious about EVs and whether or not it is right for them, so by coming out the Auto Show, you can experience an EV,” she said.

Stratton said EVs are one aspect of the auto show that stand out this year.

“We have a plan to put one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030,” she explained.

No matter what car you choose, there are more tracks this year to test them out. Jeep, Ford, Ram, Hyundai and Toyota all have their own test tracks. Additionally, a separate electric vehicle test track has been set up, with BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Nissan and Volkswagen

The Chicago Auto Show isn't only offering the chance to ride in a vehicle, but you can also get your REAL ID on site. More information on that is available here.