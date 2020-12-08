Chicago Auto Show Organizers Hope to Move Event to Spring, Say Feb. Start Date is ‘Unlikely'

Calling the originally scheduled February dates for the exhibition “unlikely,” organizers for the Chicago Auto Show say that they still hope to hold the show later in the spring of 2021.

The show was originally slated to be held in mid-February, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials say that they hope to work with health departments and other officials to conduct the show within months of the originally scheduled dates.

“We are working with our partners at McCormick Place, as well as state and city officials, to develop a plan that allows us to open the 2021 Chicago Auto Show in a safe and responsible manner,” Mark Bilek, senior director of communications and technology for the auto show, said in a statement. “While our traditional February dates are unlikely, we are hopeful to be able to stage the show sometime in the spring.”

Last year’s auto show was held just one month before stay-at-home orders went into effect across the country, as the coronavirus began to rapidly spread in the U.S. Since then, all manner of shows have been canceled at McCormick Place and other event venues, but with hopes of a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, organizers for the show are holding out hope that they will be able to conduct the show in some capacity in the spring.

The Chicago Auto Show has been held annually since 1901, and according to the event’s website it is the largest auto show in North America.