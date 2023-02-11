chicago news

Chicago Auto Show in Photos: Electric Vehicles, Hybrids, Cars of the Future and More

Thousands converged on the McCormick Place for the first day of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show to experience test tracks, learn about the latest in electric vehicle technology and explore antique cars.

This year, the Auto Show, the largest of its kind, served as the site for multiple debuts - whether for new models or fresh redesigns.

Here's a sneak peak at just some of the many vehicles visitors can see this year - from the brand new Toyota Grand Highlander to Lamborghinis, Jeeps and more.

Photos: Chicago 2023 Auto Show Kicks Off

