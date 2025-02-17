Last day of Chicago Auto Show: Hours, test tracks, Real ID and more

The end is in sight for this year's Chicago Auto Show, but if you're off work or school for President's Day, you're in luck: The final day of the 2025 car show is Monday.

Thinking about heading to McCormick Place to get a final glimpse -- or a test drive -- of the shiny new wheels on offer? Want to sneak in a DMV trip to acquire your Real ID without an appointment? Here's what to know before you go to the final day of the 117th annual Chicago Auto Show.

Chicago Auto Show hours

The Chicago Auto Show, which runs through Feb. 17, opens at 10 a.m. Monday at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The show offers nearly 1,000 vehicles on display, including domestic and imported trucks, cars, SUVs, luxury vehicles, and experimental and concept cars, making it one of the largest auto shows in North America.

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show closes at 8 p.m. on Monday, its final day.

Chicago Auto Show ticket prices

Tickets for the Chicago Auto Show are required. Cash is not accepted. Tickets start at $17 for adults and can be purchased in advance here.

Chicago Auto Show EV test tracks

The latest automotive industry technology is not only on display at the show. Some of it can be tested.

This year, the indoor EV test area features two tracks, compared to one in 2024. Here are the vehicles that can be found at each:

East Track:

Chevrolet (Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Silverado EV)

Dodge (Charger Daytona)

Ford (F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E)

Jeep (Wagoneer S)

Kia (EV6, EV9)

Toyota (bZ4x)

West Track:

BMW (iX, i4, i5)

Cadillac (ESCALADE IQ, LYRIQ, OPTIQ)

Polestar (Polestar 3)

Rivian (R1T, R1)

VinFast (VF8)

Volkswagen (ID.4, ID.Buzz)

Also brand new is Overlanding Chicago, an area on the south floor dedicated to overlanding and an outdoor lifestyle. The space features manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories and more.

Like many years' past, the fan favorite Camp Jeep test track will make a return, giving fans a thrilling off-road experience. Stellantis will also bring back its vehicle displays after its absence last year.

Can you get a Real ID at the Chicago Auto Show?

With the right paperwork in tow, the answer is yes.

"The Auto Show is a tremendous opportunity for us to have people who are visiting with their family and friends, come look at cars, enjoy one of the best events city has to offer as an opportunity to get a Real ID, to get a new driver's license, to get a new sticker," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulious told NBC Chicago. "We have a huge station. We essentially are bringing a DMV into the Auto Show."

Perhaps the best part? Appointments for services at the Secretary of State's booth at the auto show aren't needed.

"These are walk-ins," Giannoulias said.

What services are offered at the Secretary of State booth?

Visitors to the Secretary of State booth at this year's Chicago Auto Show can renew their driver's licenses if only a vision screening is needed and state ID cards.

Other services offered include Real ID, vehicle transfers, vehicle sticker sales, passenger and B-truck license plates, specialty license plates, vehicle title and registration, parking placards for people with disabilities and pick-a-plate.

Those visiting the booth can also register to be organ/tissue donors.

According to officials, the booth will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

Illinois Real ID requirements

To apply for a Real ID in Illinois you'll need the following items, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office: