Chicago Arts in the Dark Parade to Spook State Street Saturday Night

Halloween in Chicago is about to get a lot more colorful.

At least that is the goal for artists and creatives across the city participating in the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade, which returns to Chicago for its seventh year Saturday.

The parade, which takes place from from 6-8 p.m., will march south down State Street from Lake to Van Buren as part of the grand finale of the city's "Halloweek" program.

Free to the public, the parade has drawn over 50,000 people celebrating the Halloween holiday, according to organizers.

Throughout the city and surrounding suburbs, there will be plenty of tricks and treats and scares and screams this weekend.

