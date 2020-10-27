Chicago Artists Unite For Navy Pier's First-ever Virtual Celebration, ‘Special Announcement' Expected

Chicago's Navy Pier will host its first-ever virtual celebration Tuesday night.

Navy Pier's virtual event will feature some of its arts and cultural programs, along with updates on the Pier and a "special announcement," according to a release.

The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be free and open to the public to view from their homes.

Officials from Navy Pier said the celebration will showcase performances from local musicians, such as Alexis Lombre, and public program partners, such as Chicago Human Rhythm Project.

Viewers will also get a glance at Navy Pier's new public art installation, "Postcards to Chicago," that now covers the Pier's north side.

Navy Pier CEO Marilynn Gardner said that the Pier hopes to bring some light and respite to Chicago amid the ongoing pandemic.

“With the generous support of individual, foundation and corporate donors, the Pier looks forward to continuing to offer the community free dynamic programs and events, while showcasing the best Chicago has to offer in art, music, culture and entertainment once Navy Pier reopens in the spring," Gardner said.

We are hopeful that together we will be able to restore the elements that make our city so special and return to sharing in-person experiences with one another safely.”

Despite Navy Pier being temporarily closed, the event is aimed to raise funding in support of the non-profit's year-round arts and cultural programs. Officials from the Pier said their goal is to raise $500,000 through the virtual celebration.

Navy Pier's Offshore Rooftop and Bar has stayed open, with the remaining parts of the Pier planning to reopen in spring 2021.