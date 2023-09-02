Michigan

Chicago-area toddler drowns in Southwest Michigan lake

First responders attempted to revive the child, who was given CPR by a relative who pulled him from the water.

By Matt Stefanski

A 3-year-old boy from west suburban Hinsdale drowned on Friday while staying at his family's lake house in Southwest Michigan, according to law enforcement.

At around 3:32 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on Indian Lake in Silver Creek Township in regard to a fatal drowning, authorities said. First responders attempted to revive the child, who was given CPR by a relative who pulled him from the water.

The boy, identified as Elijah Rosegren, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Foul play was not suspected in the boy's death, sheriff's deputies said.

An investigation remained underway Saturday afternoon.

