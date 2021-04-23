Chicago Area to Welcome Michelangelo, Banksy Art Exhibits For Limited Time

Unique art exhibits, featuring the work of Michelangelo and Banksy, are set to join the Chicago area's historic community in coming months.

The new Michelangelo Sistine Chapel Exhibition will primarily showcase the 15th century artist's work for one of the Catholic Church's most famous places of worship in Vatican City.

Guests can look at Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel artwork from a new, life-size perspective starting in May, according to the website.

The 60 to 90-minute experience is located at 2120 Oakbrook Center in suburban Oak Brook and will serve food and beverages on site for purchase, the website said.

Tickets for Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel exhibit will open next Thursday, April 29 at noon, but people can join the waitlist now by clicking here. For each adult, tickets are $20, though all ages are welcome.

The city of Chicago will hail over 80 original works from street artist Banksy in a new exhibit "coming soon." The website did not provide a specific date for the release of Banksy Exhibit, but is offering people sign up to hear more information here.

Banksy's works are mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, according to the website, and include "Girl and Balloon" and "Flower Thrower," among others.

Exhibit officials added that indoor pieces from original works on canvas, wood and paper have been less exposed, but will be on display.

According to officials, $35 million worth of Banksy art will be featured in the upcoming exhibit.