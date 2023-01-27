Chicago Area to See ‘Burst' of ‘Wind Whipped Snow' Friday, More Snowfall Through Weekend

The final weekend of January in Chicago is shaping up to be cold and snowy, as another round of snow moving in from the west is set to bring several inches of accumulating snow Saturday and into Sunday, with the highest snow totals likely across northern Illinois, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And, while Friday's early morning hours are expected to remain dry, forecast models show a "period of wind whipped snow" is expected to develop, the National Weather Service says, with a "burst" of heavy snow possible between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team adds.

A period of wind whipped snow is expected this morning into the early afternoon hours, likely resulting in a coating of snow on untreated roads and potentially hazardous travel conditions. Snow is expect to begin in Rockford area before 9 am, & into Chicago metro between 9-11 am. pic.twitter.com/YBIx6jr3fD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 27, 2023

During that time, wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour could lead to blowing snow, low visibility and potentially hazardous travel conditions, the NWS says. High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 30s.

Friday's accumulation is predicted to leave a snow coating of up to an inch, but a system moving in Saturday afternoon is set to bring snowfall totals up.

Here's a breakdown of when more snow is expected to move in, and how many inches the Chicago area could see.

How Much Snow Could Chicago See, And When?

Though Saturday morning is expected to remain dry, a system moving in from eastern Iowa is predicted to bring scattered snow showers to the Chicago area around 2 p.m., with the city's western suburbs, including DuPage county, likely seeing snow a bit earlier.

Another round of impactful snow is expected Saturday & Saturday night with several inches of accumulating snow possible within a narrow band, currently favoring areas roughly along & north of I-88. Though, some uncertainty remains in the exact storm track. (2/3)#ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/kLwZjseb1r — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 26, 2023

By around Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight, heavier snow is expected to make its way into the region, particularly in areas north of Interstate 80, including Lake, DuPage, Kendall, Kane and northern Cook counties.

Some areas on the southern end of the system could see mixed precipitation or even rain, as temperatures are likely to hover around the freezing mark south of Interstate 80.

Saturday into early Sunday, anywhere between three to five inches of snow could fall across far northern Illinois, with locally-heavier totals possible in some locations.

However, while some snow showers may linger, Sunday is expected to remain mostly dry.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs reaching only into the upper 20s and falling in the days following the storm.