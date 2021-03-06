Chicago Area to See Big Warm-Up, Possible Temps in the 60s Next Week

The Chicago area has seen a small cool down in recent days, with high temperatures dropping back into the 40s, but the area could see its warmest temperatures of the year as soon as next week.

Sunny skies are expected to continue throughout the day to start the weekend with a cool breeze coming in from Lake Michigan, which will make temperatures cooler by the lakefront. Highs in the area will likely be in the low to mid-40s.

The sunshine is expected to continue Sunday, with temperatures warming to the 50s. Light winds could cause for a slight drop in temperatures closer to the lake.

On Monday, things will really warm up, as Chicago can expect to see temperatures climb up into the low-60s, with similar or even warmer temperatures coming into play on Tuesday.

Wednesday could bring the threat of rain to the Chicago area, but dry conditions are expected to persist through then, giving Chicagoans plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine and warmth after a frigid February.

