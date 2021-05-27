Chicago-Area Small Businesses Receive Boost as Weddings, Events Resume

Weddings and other events are resuming across the Chicago area and boosting the bottom lines for businesses that cater and create memories for couples and event attendees.

"Over the last year, the biggest cake we would make is a 6- or 8-inch and now people are starting to have parties, baby showers, the cakes are getting bigger and orders are getting more frequent," said Cindy Summers of Sugar Fixe Patisserie in Oak Park.

The owner of Fitzgerald’s Fine Stationary in Oak Park told NBC 5 the resumption of weddings and other events is "fantastic" for business.

"I have brides who were originally going to get married in 2020 that are now coming back to do their fall weddings and they’re just excited to be planning again," said Colleen Fitzgerald.

Tony and Bernadeta Maciuszek, owners of Allegra Banquets in Villa Park and Schiller Park, said they are now scheduling some events up to two years in advance.

"I do highly recommend calling early and calling early for next year if you’re still looking to do a function during the summer because those are the prime dates and those are sold out first," said Bernadeta Maciuszek.

Tony Maciuszek said he credits the community for helping to keep his business afloat during the pandemic.