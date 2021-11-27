Chicago-Area Shops Draw Shoppers on Small Business Saturday

After the holidays were forced to look so different last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Small Business Saturday has gotten even more attention this time around.

From Pilsen to Ravenswood and Rogers Park, Chicagoans embraced local shops and spent money in their communities, knowing that's where it will stay.

Benita Phipps, one of hundreds of Chicago small business owners, welcomed shoppers into her Bronzeville store - Upscale Resale Furniture and Consignment Shop, 501 E. 47th St.

"We’re here to bring a wonderful product to the community, to be able to support the community, but what happens is in turn they support us," she said. "...Small business is the heart of the community, and people need to understand without us, it's just... boring (laughing)."

Across the city and the suburbs, people visited local businesses and also grabbed a bite to eat at homegrown restaurants.

In Lincoln Square, a Christmas choir's tunes filled the neighborhood, helping get shoppers into the holiday sprit.

"it just makes us feel good to help out the community, for Small Business Saturday and just to be a part of the festive atmosphere," said Matt Gruel with The Festive Singers.

In Bronzeville, Phipps revealed her goal for the day wasn't monetary.

Rather, the business owner said she's thankful her store is open for shoppers to enjoy.

"This has been a tough year with COVID," she said. "Tough just for families and now we have the holiday season, and people are coming together, and I’m just so grateful to still be here."