Chicago-Area Shoppers Across Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals

Shoppers were out in full force from Michigan Avenue to the suburbs, all trying to get the best deals, as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season.

“I got a sweatshirt from Bloomingdales, and I think I’m going to go to a couple of other stores,” said 10-year-old Zoe Mann.

“We went to Aerie, and I got $25 dollar leggings and then I went to Hollister and I got two jeans for $26 dollars,” commented another shopper, Tess Murphy from Park Ridge.

“We had a lot of fun,” said shopper Marcia Rapoport from Northbrook. “We went to a bunch of different stores. We got 40% off, just made the kids really happy.”

Rapoport spent Friday evening shopping with her twins at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie where it was packed with other deal seekers.

“It’s like the most people I have ever seen at Old Orchard,” said shopper Howie Rapoport from Northbrook. “It’s actually crazy. There was like so many people all of the stores were packed. I’ve never seen it like this.”

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 166 million people plan to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, which is eight million more people than last year.

“We’re pleasantly surprised in hearing some early indications from retailers that they’re beating sales plans,” said Westfield Old Orchard Senior General Manager Serge Kahlimsky. “They’re seeing way more traffic uptick than 2021, and I think we’re on the right track for the holiday seasons.”

Despite prices going up on food, gas, and groceries due to inflation—that didn’t stop people from spending big bucks. NBC 5 saw huge crowds from Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

Shoppers said the large turnout is a good sign for retailers and the local economy this holiday season.

“It just says that people are getting ready to have fun again and try to get back to normal and enjoy life,” said Rapoport.