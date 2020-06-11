Chicago-Area Protests: Teacher Under Investigation, City Prepares for Friday Marches

A suburban teacher is under investigation for her controversial social media post surrounding Chicago-area protests.

Plus, a number of events from Illinois leaders and activists are being planned for Friday.

Here are the latest headlines on the protests and fallout continuing across the Chicago area:

Marches, Protests Planned for Friday

A number of marches and events are being planned for Friday across the Chicago area.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will join Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and West Side faith leaders for a "groundbreaking" march dubbed the "Spirit of the King March." The mass gathering aims to honor the memory of George Floyd and "shed light on the nation's challenges of racism, disparities and injustice."

Leaders of the march also say they expect to be joined by members of the Chicago Police Board and the Civilian Officer of Police Accountability.

"This march will be the first of it’s [sic] kind to where Christians, Catholics, Jews and Muslims walk through the Westside with a common theme," organizer said in a release. "With one voice and one message the group will advocate for better schools, improved housing, affordable healthcare services and increased economic development in black and brown communities. All of which the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr firmly articulated when he moved his family to Chicago’s Westside."

Ald. Tom Tunney on Chicago's North Side also alerted residents to a protest planned for the Wrigleyville and Lakeview areas Friday.

"A protest has been planned and will start at the 19th District Police Station at 5 p.m. this Friday, June 12th," Tunney said in a message to residents. "Protesters will then march south to the 44th Ward Office. Police will be visible throughout the neighborhood before, during and after this gathering."

Other marches and events have also been announced across the city and street closures are likely.

Suburban Teacher Under Investigation for Controversial Facebook Posts About Protests

A suburban high school is investigating after a long-time teacher’s string of opinionated Facebook posts left many calling her words “hurtful and offensive.”

The Palatine High School teacher, who is not being identified, is now being investigated by the school district for the posts.

The posts were extremely critical of looters and protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The teacher’s Facebook page has since been deleted, but dozens of people took screenshots of the posts, forwarding them to school administrators.

Palatine High School principal Tony Medina responded to the investigation, saying that the teacher’s statements “do not represent the values” of the school.

“The statements being reported do not represent the values and principles of the faculty and staff of Palatine High or District 211,” he said. “We are currently conducting an investigation and will follow through with appropriate measures.”

There is a school board meeting scheduled for next week, with many planning to attend to voice their displeasure with the teacher’s comments and to call for her dismissal.

The teacher at the center of the uproar says she cannot comment at this time, but plans to in the future.