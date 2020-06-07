Chicago Area Protests: Downtown Areas Reopen, Demonstrations Continue in Chatham

After a day of peaceful protests, the Chicago area is preparing for another wave of demonstrations, but several areas are being reopened and restrictions are being lifted Sunday.

The Loop and Central Business District in downtown were both reopened on Sunday morning, with bridges lowered in several areas and CTA buses and trains resuming service through the Loop, according to CTA officials.

A curfew does remain in effect for the city however, and several demonstrations are planned throughout the day.

Here are the latest headlines from around the city:

10:30 a.m.: Demonstrators Gather in Chatham

The Chicago-based advocacy group “My Block, My Hood, My City” is holding a peace march and food giveaway in the Chatham neighborhood on Sunday morning, and hundreds of people showed up for the event.

NBC 5 Reporter Lisa Chavarria was on the scene this morning:

Crowd sits on the ground ahead of peace march in Chatham. @mbmhmc @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/KaDFmlSA8m — Lisa Chavarria NBC5 (@LisaChavarria) June 7, 2020

After a peach march, food will be distributed in the 7800 block of South State Street at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to event organizers.

9 a.m.: Officials Restore Access to Loop, Central Business District

Authorities have begun restoring access to Chicago’s Loop and Central Business District following peaceful protests throughout Chicago on Saturday.

All entrance and exit ramps on area roadways, including Lake Shore Drive, Interstate 290 and Interstate 90/94, are reopened at this time, and numerous bridges in the downtown area have been lowered over the Chicago River to allow traffic to pass.

8:30 a.m.: CTA Trains Resume Service Through Downtown

Chicago Transit Authority officials say that CTA trains on the Red and Blue lines will once again make stops through the downtown area after having limited service on Saturday due to planned protests.

In addition, all downtown bus lines are resuming service after being restricted from entering the Central Business District and the Loop on Saturday.