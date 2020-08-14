Chicago Area Prepares for Potentially Strong Storms Saturday

As a cold front moves in over the next 24 hours, Chicago could see scattered and isolated severe thunderstorms throughout the area on Saturday.

Friday night lows could drop to the 60s in some areas and low 70s in the city with overall fair skies for a mild evening.

A cold front is expected to start working its way towards the Chicago area overnight bringing potential showers and storms that should fade before Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon into the evening is expected to be warm and moderately humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a cold front crossing the area likely providing scattered showers and storms in about 30% to 40% of the area.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in the lower end marginal risk category for a few possible isolated strong storms. The main concern for the area is wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and brief, heavy rain.

Sunday should bring more sunshine and lower humidity with slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s.